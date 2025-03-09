(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Southampton are interested in signing the West Ham United Striker Danny Ings at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has never quite managed to live up to the expectations since the move to the London club and West Ham could be open to getting rid of him in the summer. As per the Sunday Mirror (page 70, 9 March), Southampton are hoping to snap him up.

The 32-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League game under Graham Potter and he is clearly not a part of the manager’s plans. His performances have been quite underwhelming for West Ham and he has found the back of the net just five times in 68 appearances for the Hammers.

West Ham need a better player leading the line for them, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign a quality striker in the summer.

Danny Ings needs to move on

Ings is simply not good enough for them, and it would be ideal for West Ham to get rid of the player in the coming months. Meanwhile, Southampton are one of the favourites to go down this season and they will be competing in the Championship next season. The 32-year-old striker could do a decent job for them in the second division of English football next season. The opportunity to return to his former club could be quite exciting for the players as well.

He is in the twilight stages of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at West Ham. He will look to play regularly, and Southampton could provide him with that opportunity. Return to his comfort zone could bring out the best in him once again.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints come forward with an official offer to sign the player at the end of the season. Convincing the player to join them should not be difficult for them.