Tottenham are planning to cash in on one of the players they signed 2022.
With Spurs struggling to perform this season which has lead to reports of the club’s hierarchy looking for a new manager, they are ready to move out their underperforming players in the summer transfer window.
One of their biggest recent disappointments in terms of transfer business has been midfielder Yves Bissouma.
Since joining the club from Brighton, he has failed to hit the heights expected from him and his development as a player has stalled.
Postecoglou is now looking to offload the midfielder in the summer transfer window with Crystal Palace keen on signing him.
John Wenham has told Tottenham News that he expects the African midfielder to leave Spurs and join Palace.
“I’m sure Bissouma would be interested in joining Palace,” John Wenham exclusively told Tottenham News.
“It would allow him to stay in London and the Premier League. Therefore, if Adam Wharton does move on, we could maybe sell Bissouma to Palace for about £15million.
“I’m sure if he was available at that kind of price, a club like Palace would take a chance on Bissouma because he is an experienced Premier League midfielder.
“He spent four years at Brighton before joining Tottenham, so he has lots of experience. However, he just isn’t good enough to play for Tottenham moving forward.”
Tottenham could go through big changes in the summer
The midfielder is not good enough to play for Tottenham and it clearly shows with his disappointing performances.
Spurs are interested in a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze and that could work in their favour if they offer Bissouma to Palace.
Spurs could look like a completely different side next with club captain Son Heung-min also linked with a move away from the club.
