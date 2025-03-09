“You’ve wasted money”: Tottenham told player they signed in January is not good enough

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou looks dejected.

Tottenham Hotspur signed the Austrian defender Kevin Danso on loan during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender was brought in to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit. Cristian Romeo and Micky van de Ven have had persistent injury problems this season and Tottenham needed more depth at the back.

They decided to sign the Austrian on loan with an obligation to buy. However, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes that Danso is simply not good enough. He also claims that Tottenham have wasted their money on the player. 

The former Watford striker added that Radu Dragusin is not a quality addition either, and the money could have been better spent elsewhere. 

“None of the players that they have brought in have hit the ground running,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“Again, Spurs fans are going to go mad but this is the harsh truth. The centre-half, Danso, was going to go to Wolves. That’s it, enough said.

“He was at Southampton when I was running past him, and I can’t run past f*** all. You’ve wasted money. [Radu] Dragusin, £25million on Dragusin. There’s £50m on two centre-halves who are f****** s***.

“You’ve got to look at recruitment. Again, the two centre-halves I’m on about, you’re going to be mad at me, but it’s the truth. I’ve watched enough football to know this Premier League ain’t for you.”

Can Danso prove himself?

Tottenham player Kevin Danso in action for Austria
Tottenham player Kevin Danso in action for Austria.

It will be interesting to see if players like Danso and Dragusin can prove Deeney wrong in the coming months. Dragusin was highly rated across Europe before he joined Tottenham and Danso was a reliable performer for Lens before he joined Tottenham on loan. 

Both players have the physicality and the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether they can succeed in English football with Tottenham. 

The North London outfit have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season and they have had a disappointing season so far. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to finish the season strongly. Having quality defenders will be a top priority for them. 

