West Ham lead Man United and Tottenham in the race to sign 24-year-old English star

Premier League clubs West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham are all looking for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

A player that is catching the eye of most Premier League clubs is Lille midfielder Angel Gomes who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

He will be high in demand due to his availability as a free agent and his form in the last few months has been highly impressive.

His brilliant form this season earned him a call-up to the England squad where he played for the Three Lions in midfield.

According to French outlets Foot Sur 7 and Pierrot Le Foot, via Sport Witness, West Ham United are currently leading the race to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

Lille are trying their best to keep the midfielder at the club but they have been unable to convince him to stay at the club.

Discussions have taken place between the French club and the young midfielder but it appears like he has made up his mind to move to the Premier League.

As per the report, West Ham United have reportedly held talks with the player’s entourage over a move this summer.

The French club have realised that they are about to lose the player for free in the summer and have accepted that they will lose one of their star players.

The next few weeks will be decisive for the midfielder’s future and other clubs are waiting for the opportunity to make their move.

His former club Man United as well as Tottenham are all part of the race to sign the deep lying playmaker.

West Ham are looking for Lucas Paqueta’s potential replacement as the Brazilian midfielder faces an uncertain future at the club. Summer signing from last year Guido Rodriguez is also set to leave the Hammers.

