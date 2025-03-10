Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides crucial update on injured star Bukayo Saka

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on injured star Bukayo Saka.

Saka sustained a long-term hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in December and he has been out of action since.

The Gunners have struggled to perform in his absence with Arsenal’s title challenge faltering every passing week without their star winger.

Despite making good progress in his recovery, Arteta confirmed that the English star is still several weeks away from making his comeback.

The Gunners have been unfortunate with injuries to Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka.

Arteta was asked about Saka following the match at Old Trafford, he said, as reported by GOAL:

“After the international break let’s see where he (Saka) is. His progress is really good, he is really willing – as you can all imagine – so we are positive that in a few weeks hopefully he will be back.”

Arsenal have missed Bukayo Saka

In his absence, the Gunners have been forced to field an attack of Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri.

It remains to be seen if Saka would be able to return for the Gunners to take part in the latter stages of the Champions League.

With their title challenge most likely over now, Arsenal are fighting to win the Champions League and considering they managed to win their Round of 16 first leg clash against PSV 7-1, their qualification in the next round is almost confirmed.

They would face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the next round and Saka would be needed if they want to stand a chance of going through to the semifinal.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attack in the summer with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap one of their transfer targets.

Arsenal also reportedly sent scouts to watch Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram.

