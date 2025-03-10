Arsenal are preparing to test Barcelona’s resolve this summer with a bold €60 million move for Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

While the Gunners’ priority remains strengthening their attack, Fichajes claims manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his defence too, and Kounde – called “world-class” by scout Jacek Kulig – has emerged as a prime target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite Barcelona’s stance that Kounde isn’t actively on the market, Arsenal believe the Catalan giants’ financial situation could force them to consider offers. The Gunners are prepared to offer €60m for the versatile defender, but the likes of Chelsea are reportedly in the race, too.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial concerns, coupled with the delayed reopening of the Camp Nou, may leave them with little choice but to cash in. The club is said to value Kounde closer to €70m but could still accept Arsenal’s bid if they secure a suitable replacement. Man United were previously linked with a huge €100m move.

Arteta is reportedly drawn to Kounde’s ability to slot in at both right-back and centre-back, with Arsenal already having similar players who can play across the backline.

It’s thought that the Frenchman’s pace, distribution, and experience at the top level are seen as key assets that would enhance the Gunners’ backline.

Although Barca boss Hansi Flick is a big admirer of Kounde and considers him crucial to their defensive stability, the club’s financial challenges could tip the scales in Arsenal’s favour. He has endured a slow start to the season, but in recent weeks, the player has started to get a foot on matters and is building momentum.

With Arsenal aiming to strengthen multiple areas of their squad this summer, the centre forward position is believed to be a huge concern for the club and recruitment team – a move for Kounde could prove to be a statement signing if the Gunners can convince Barcelona to part ways with their standout defender.