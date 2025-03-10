Arsenal overhaul: Mikel Arteta draws up huge transfer shortlist – including Porto wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a new centre-forward for the summer of 2025, with the club narrowing down a list of seven potential candidates to bolster their attacking options.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s desire to strengthen his forward line last year, Arsenal ultimately failed to land a striker – something which has looked more and more like a silly decision.

In recent weeks, Mikel Merino has been deployed as an emergency number nine due to injuries to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Looking ahead to the summer, Arsenal are expected to sign at least one new forward to help address their goalscoring issues.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners have compiled a shortlist of seven strikers, all of whom are potential targets for a move to the Emirates. The list includes Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, and Lille’s Jonathan David.

The club’s top priority is said to be Sesko, with Arsenal hoping to secure his services as their key signing up front. However, they are also likely to revisit their interest in Watkins, possibly in a high-profile double deal.

Alexander Isak will ask Newcastle United for release clause

Isak, who has been frequently linked with a move to north London, is another option on the radar. However, Newcastle United are unwilling to let him go easily, and it’s believed that any transfer would require a fee exceeding €180 million.

Additionally, Isak is reportedly open to extending his contract at St James’ Park but is expected to request a release clause be included.

With Arteta looking to avoid another injury crisis up front, it’s clear that the Gunners are determined to secure at least one new striker this summer to ensure a more reliable attacking force in the 2025-26 season.