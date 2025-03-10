Report: Chelsea plot transfer of Netherlands international as Reece James faces new role

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Netherlands international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and despite being under contract at San Siro until 2028, speculation is mounting that he could leave Inter this summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Chelsea are among several top English clubs preparing to battle for Dumfries’ signature, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the mix.

Inter are believed to be holding out for around €50 million to part ways with the 28-year-old, and a summer exit now appears increasingly likely as Dumfries looks set to move on from Serie A.

Man United were heavily linked with the Dutchman last year as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Although Noussair Mazraoui’s arrival from Bayern Munich has eased the Red Devils’ right-back concerns, Ruben Amorim’s side are still said to be considering another move for Dumfries.

Reece James shines as midfielder as Enzo Maresca speaks out on captain’s future at Chelsea

Chelsea’s interest appears to be driven by Enzo Maresca’s recent comments about Reece James, who was recently linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Blues boss has hinted that he sees James’ future in midfield rather than at right-back.

Following Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Copenhagen, Maresca told reporters: “So, you can ask Reece; when I signed with Chelsea, probably the day after, I sent him a video about seeing him as a midfielder. I see Reece as a midfielder, not now – since day one, before I met him for the first time, he was on holiday. I sent him a clip about him playing as a midfielder.”

James has already featured in midfield twice this season, and if Maresca continues to shift him away from his traditional right-back role, Chelsea will need reinforcements in that position, naturally making Dumfries a prime target.