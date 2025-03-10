Report: Chelsea launch transfer bid for Bellingham

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to sign Sunderland’s rising star Jobe Bellingham.

The Blues have made a habit of investing in young talent as part of their long-term strategy, and the midfielder has emerged as a prime target to bolster Enzo Maresca’s midfield options.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, had previously shown a preference for a move abroad. However, Chelsea’s fresh offer appears to have altered the situation significantly.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace have all been linked with Bellingham, but Chelsea’s bid could now put them firmly in the driving seat. Sunderland, meanwhile, are hoping to keep hold of their young star, particularly if they achieve promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

With Bellingham contracted until 2028, the Championship side holds a strong position in negotiations – while it’s not clear whether he’d be open to a switch to west London.

FootballTransfers previously reported that Sunderland have a gentleman’s agreement in place, allowing Bellingham to leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives, which is believed to be in the region of £20million.

Unlike his brother who is deployed as a No.10 at Los Blancos, the younger Bellingham operates more as a traditional box-to-box midfielder.

Chelsea eye move for Man United star Kobbie Mainoo

The story comes after CaughtOffside’s exclusive which revealed that the Blues were weighing up whether to move on Romeo Lavia to bring in Kobbie Mainoo.

Funds might be tighter for Chelsea this summer and they will be desperate to see some of their squad members who are lacking gametime, sold to bring in extra funds.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have struggled to forge a workable relationship in the middle of the park, so eyes are on securing another midfielder.

Mainoo is in talks with Man United over a new deal, but so far no agreement has been reached. Now it’s thought that the Old Trafford club would be open to a sale for the right price.