Kobbie Mainoo was extensively linked to Chelsea during the January window (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing to step up their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this summer as doubts grow over Romeo Lavia’s long-term fitness, CaughtOffside has been told.

Mainoo has been engaged in talks with the Red Devils over a contract renewal, but so far, the two parties have not been able to agree on terms.

Despite his rapid rise, he remains one of the lowest-paid members of the squad, earning just £20,000 per week. His representatives are pushing for a significant pay rise to around £180,000 per week, which is an increase that could complicate Man United’s efforts to keep him, especially with Financial Fair Play restrictions looming.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they did over the summer – and particularly given their concerns over Lavia.

The young Belgian has endured a nightmare spell with injuries since his £58 million move from Southampton in the summer of 2023.

A series of muscle and ankle problems have kept him sidelined for nearly the entire of his debut season, while he has clocked up just 588 minutes of action this term and isn’t expected to return until the end of the month.

Kobbie Mainoo will bring balance to Chelsea midfield

With Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo yet to fully click in midfield, Chelsea see Mainoo as a player who could add quality and balance to their squad. However, a move wouldn’t be straightforward. As has been reported elsewhere, his wage demands would put him in line with Cole Palmer in Chelsea’s pay structure.

Mainoo, who turns 20 in April, has two years remaining on his current contract. While Man United value the England international at around £75 million, they could be willing to cash in if the right offer arrives.

The Stockport-born midfielder has been with United since the age of six, rising through the academy ranks before making his senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2023. Since then, he has amassed 60 first-team appearances and earned 10 caps for England.

Negotiations over a new contract have been ongoing for some time, but no agreement has been reached. Mainoo’s preference would be a move to Spain or Italy, rather than a Premier League club. But if Chelsea were to meet his wage demands, it’s thought a breakthrough could be reached.