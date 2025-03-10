(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United are setting their sights on the future as they push for a return to the Premier League, identifying young talents who can contribute to the club’s long-term success.

One such prospect is Nigerian centre-back Leonard Ngenge, with previous reports confirming that the Whites have secured a pre-contract agreement for the highly-rated teenager.

Sporting director confirms Leeds have secured new signing

Ikorodu City’s sporting director, Wale Quadri, has now confirmed to All Nigerian Soccer that Ngenge will officially make the move to West Yorkshire once he turns 18 in August this year.

He said:

“Ngenge has an existing deal with Leeds United, it’s a pre-contract.

“By August he should be joining Leeds. He was scouted in Nigeria and then invited to Leeds for further training.

“He came back like two weeks ago from Leeds. That should be his second visit to Leeds. He is being signed as a player for the future, they are waiting for him to turn 18 years,” the sporting director added.”

The 17-year-old has been a standout performer in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season, playing for Ikorodu City FC. He has already made 18 league appearances, showcasing his defensive strengths while also contributing offensively with a goal and an assist.

His performances have attracted interest from multiple European clubs, but Leeds moved quickly to secure his services. The deal is expected to be finalized in the summer, with Ngenge eager to begin the next chapter of his career.

The defender is seen as a promising long-term addition, and once he joins, he will have the opportunity to develop in the demanding environment of English football. If he adapts well, he could become a key figure in Leeds’ defence for years to come.

Leeds United’s recent dip in form

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s squad remains focused on achieving automatic promotion.

Although they have led the Championship table for much of the campaign, a recent dip in form has allowed Sheffield United to catch up, with both clubs now joint top with 76 points.

Burnley are not far behind either, currently sitting 3rd with 74 points, just 2 points behind the automatic promotion spot.

Leeds suffered a heartbreak last season, with them coming close to promotion only to lose in the play-offs. Could they successfully secure promotion this time around?