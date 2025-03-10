Exclusive: Arsenal scout South American star as Mikel Arteta looks for attacking options

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on adding attacking players to his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners played a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday which once again showed that they need new attacking players.

Their only goal of the match was scored by Declan Rice and it would not be wrong to say that with a proper attacker in their team, the result at Old Trafford would be different.

They have missed Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli with injury issues.

Martinelli featured against Manchester United after making a comeback but with recent poor results, the Premier League title looks out of reach for the Gunners.

In order to add attacking quality to their squad, the North London club have identified their summer transfer target.

According to Caught Offside sources, Arsenal are following the progress of Bologna attacker Santiago Castro.

In 28 Serie A matches this season, the 20-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists.

Along with the Gunners, other clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, West Ham, Everton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keeping an eye on the player.

Santiago Castro to Arsenal?

The young player has been dubbed “Mini Lautaro” after being compared to fellow countryman Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

His ongoing success has impressed Arsenal’s scouts, making him a possible target for the Gunners.

Castro’s worth and potential are reflected in the transfer fee that Bologna has set for him, which is between €30-35 million.

Several elite teams are interested in him because of his his consistent performances in Serie A.

Given their solid connection with Bologna, which has produced successful signings like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal may have an edge in their pursuit of Castro.

Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is another young attacker on the radar of the Premier League giants.

