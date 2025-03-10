Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal hold talks with PL defender compared to Sergio Ramos

Liverpool and Arsenal, who have competed for the Premier League title this season, are now competing for the same players in the market.

In the Premier League standings, Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are currently 15 points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side and on their way to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners would now be hoping to win in the transfer market in the summer after being the second best to the Merseyside club in the title race.

Both teams have identified a centre-back who has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world after his performances in the Premier League this season.

According to Caught Offside sources, Liverpool and Arsenal are closely following Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old defender has made 22 league appearances for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth team this season and scored two goals.

Newcastle United, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all part of the race to sign the young defender.

Clubs feel that the player is a unique talent who should not be missed after keeping a close eye on his performances this season.

He has contributed to Bournemouth’s success this season with Iraola’s side currently sitting at eighth position in the league. Along with Nottingham Forest, they have been one of the success stories of this season.

Liverpool face competition to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have already initiated talks to sign the young defender.

Premier League clubs are expected to make an offer of €30-35 million for Huijsen.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been so impressed with the Premier League star that transfer chief Juni Calafat is preparing a report on the player ahead of a potential summer move.

Bournemouth are ready to offer Huijsen a new contract and want to raise his price as they know clubs are going to make a move for him.

The defender likes to get involved in attacks and for his attacking instinct, he has been compared to legendary Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, who loved scoring goals.

Liverpool are also eyeing a new player in the left-back position and another Bournemouth player, Milos Kerkez, is their target for that position.

Liverpool ready to propose swap deal involving Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid star