Liverpool are having incredible this campaign, with Arne Slot surpassing everyone’s expectations with what he has achieved with the club in his debut season.

The Dutch manager took over the reigns from the club’s iconic manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer following the German’s decision to take a break from football.

And many, including Liverpool fans thought that the club will enter into a transition phase with the new manager expected to take time to get it going.

However, Slot has left the footballing world surprise with how well he has done, with him on course to win the Premier League in his first season in charge. They are currently 15 points ahead of Arsenal in what no longer seems to be a title race, having lost just one league game all season.

The Reds have also booked their spot in the League Cup final and have a one goal lead against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16s.

Despite a fantastic season, one concern which has emerged is the left-back position. Veteran star Andy Robertson has struggled with form recently, while 2nd choice Kostas Tsimikar is not always the most consistent in his performances.

Liverpool explored left-back reinforcements in January, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez emerging as a top target. While the Hungarian international dismissed speculation about a move to Anfield, Liverpool remain interested, with recent reports suggesting that talks have been held over a potential transfer.

Fabrizio Romano: Arne Slot approves Milos Kerkez signing

Now as per the latest from Fabrizio Romano for GiveMeSport, Arne Slot has given his approval for the transfer of Kerkez in the summer transfer window. He states that the Reds’ interest in the player is genuine and contacts are expected to be initiated in the coming months.

Below is a snippet from Romano’s report:

“It’s not something guaranteed or agreed at this stage, it’s still early; but Liverpool want to bring in a new left-back in the summer as well as a centre-back and Kerkez is one of three main names on the shortlist already approved by Arne Slot.

“Contacts are expected to follow and continue in the next months; Liverpool’s interest is genuine and concrete, as the “world-class” Kerkez is attracted by Champions League football for his future and there’s a chance to make the deal happen this summer. Now we wait for the next weeks to understand when and how the contacts will continue.”

He also mentions that while competition to sign him will be strong, several factors makes Liverpool favourites, including the existing relationship between Richard Hughes, Bournemouth and Kerkez.

In a separate post on his Threads account, Romano revealed that the Merseyside club are ‘in contact for Kerkez’ who is ‘high on their list’.

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign ‘superb’ Kerkez

Liverpool’s legendary defender Jamie Carragher has already urged the club to sign Kerkez, describing his performances this season as ‘superb’.

Carragher said:

‘(Milos) Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool.”

“Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”