(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s challenging season has sparked speculation about potential unrest within the squad, with growing concerns over the relationship between midfielder James Maddison and manager Ange Postecoglou.

Former Spurs striker and BBC MOTD host Gary Lineker has hinted that there may be underlying issues between the two, as Maddison was once again left out of the starting XI in Tottenham’s recent 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

The match was another frustrating outing for Spurs, who found themselves 2-0 down before mounting a comeback to secure a point.

Bournemouth seemed on course for a victory after Evanilson doubled their advantage in the second half, but the Lilywhites responded quickly. Pape Matar Sarr’s long-range strike pulled one back, before Son Heung-min calmly converted a penalty to level the score.

Despite their late resurgence, Tottenham remain winless in their last three games and continue to sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table in 13th place.

Gary Lineker hints at potential fall out between James Maddison and Ange Postecoglou

Lineker questioned why Maddison has not been starting regularly, especially given his impact when he is on the pitch. He speculated that there may have been a fallout behind the scenes, as the midfielder’s reduced playing time has been surprising considering his influence on the team.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said:

“Maddison late coming off the bench again, and when he comes on, he always looks the part, and plays some really good football. I’m a bit of a loss as what’s happened there. I wonder whether there’s been a bit of a fall-out.”

Maddison has been impactful for Tottenham when played

James Maddison came on as a substitute in the 61st minute against Bournemouth, replacing Rodrigo Bentancur. While his recent minutes have been limited, the 28-year-old remains one of Tottenham’s standout performers this season.

With 10 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, Maddison is among the club’s top contributors and is tied with Brennan Johnson as Spurs’ leading Premier League goalscorer. He was recently hailed for his performance against Man United by Micah Richards as well as by Man City manager Pep Guardiola who who singled him out for his quality.

His vision and attacking quality have been crucial, making his absence from the starting lineup a point of debate among fans.

As Tottenham prepare for a crucial Europa League second leg against AZ Alkmaar, supporters will hope Maddison plays a key role in helping Spurs overturn their first-leg deficit and keep their European ambitions alive.