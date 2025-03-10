“Not good enough” – Jamie Redknapp slams Man United star after another poor performance

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has heavily criticised Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund for his poor performance against Arsenal in the 1-1 draw.

The Danish striker came on as a second half substitute against Mikel Arteta’s side but his impact from the bench was disappointing with the under-fire attacker missing a golen opportunity to score for the Red Devils.

Hojlund has only scored two Premier League goals this season in 23 appearances for the Red Devils.

His performances have come under serious scrutiny with calls being made by some sections of the fans to sell the striker or send him out on loan.

After joining the club from Atalanta in a big money move, the young attacker has failed to cement a regular place in the starting line up at the club.

Not only current manager Ruben Amorim but also former manager Erik ten Hag failed to get the best out of the striker.

Redknapp criticised Hojlund on Sky Sports, calling the attacker ‘not good enough’.

He said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘He would have been sitting on the bench thinking please give me one of these kinds of chances.

‘He doesn’t get his first touch right, takes it too wide He’s had to open his body up with his left foot and bend it in.

‘It’s just not good enough, it’s too slow. I just don’t understand why he thinks he’s got more time than that. Everything is happening so quickly.’

Fellow pundit Gary Neville joined the conversation and said:

‘It was a bit of a lack of awareness from Rasmus Hojlund not knowing what was happening around him and some great defending from Declan Rice.’

Does Rasmus Hojlund have a future at Man United?

Hojlund could have been the match winner for his team and that goal would have done wonders for his confidence.

However, he showed once again that he lacks the consistency to perform at the top level and perhaps it feels that this stage is too big for him.

United will be out in the market looking for a new striker in the summer and that could either mean less playing time for Hojlund moving forward or it could be the beginning of his end at Old Trafford.

United are considering a move for Amorim’s former striker Viktor Gyokeres while they have also received a major boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane.

