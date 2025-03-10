Report: Liverpool plotting move for ‘superb’ Premier League player praised by Guardiola

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title as they sit on top of the table, 15 points ahead of 2nd placed Arsenal.

They are also in the League Cup final, with a clash against Newcastle scheduled to be played at Wembley coming Sunday.

In the Champions League, they have a slender 1-0 lead against PSG, going into the second leg at Anfield tomorrow night.

The next two games are huge for the Reds in their hopes of winning more than one silverware this season.

While those on the pitch continue to focus on the games ahead, behind the scenes, the Reds have began working on the the transfers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool keen on signing Jan Paul van Hecke

They have been linked with several players, with one of them being Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

As per the latest report from GiveMeSport, the Merseyside club are keen on signing a new centre-back in the summer and are ‘showing interest’ in van Hecke.

The report claims that there is an high possibility that the 2019/20 Premier League champions will consider ‘heading into negotiations’ with Brighton in the next few months.

It further adds that the player has impressed the club’s recruitment team who make decisions based on a data-driven approach. They are said to have been impressed by his consistency level as well as his ability to make forward passes from the back.

While the interest is still in its early stages, manager Arne Slot has reportedly asked his scouting team to continue monitoring his performances before making a final decision.

van Hecke has been outstanding this season

Paul van Hecke has made 30 appearances this season, scoring 1 and assisting 1 and has been a key player for them in what has been a really good season for the Seagulls so far.

They sit 6th in the league, just 1 point behind reigning Premier league champions Man City, 3 points behind Chelsea at 4th place and 5 points behind 3rd placed Nottingham Forest.

He scored this past weekend to help his side to a 2-1 win against Fulham, their 4th consecutive win in the league.

The 24-year-old defender has been widely praised for his performances by fans and pundits alike, with former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp describing him as superb early on in the season.

Paul van Hecke praised for his performances

After picking him in his team of the week back in September, Redknapp said (quotes via Birmingham World):

“Jan Paul van Hecke at Brighton has really impressed me so far this season. I thought he was excellent in their win over Manchester United and was superb again against Arsenal.

“He’s so solid, he wins everything that comes his way and is forming an excellent partnership with Lewis Dunk. He’s just got his first call-up to the Netherlands squad – that’s a reflection of how well he’s playing,”

He has also been praised by Pep Guardiola for his strong performance during Brighton’s 2-1 win over Man City. The Spaniard praised the ‘aggression’ he showed to defend against Erling Haaland all game. Guardiola said (quote via Goal):

“He was excellent. The way he linked up in the game was impressive, and the players really stepped up with their short passes. There are a lot of positives at this club (Brighton). Of course, Fabian has added his unique touch. How Van Hecke connected and was aggressive was very, very good.”