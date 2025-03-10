Liverpool learn staggering price tag of Premier League star called “an assasin”

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have to enter the market to sign a new striker in the summer if they want to replace Darwin Nunez at the club.

The Uruguayan attacker has struggled to find consistency this season and that may force manager Arne Slot to look for more consistent options in the market.

While Mohamed Salah has taken the responsibility to lead the attack at Anfield, he needs the support of other attacking players to take the burden away from him.

One of the players being linked with a move to Anfield is Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international attacker has once again showed that he is one of the best players in the Premier League.

With 19 goals in 24 league games this season for the Magpies so far, some of the biggest clubs in the world will be testing Newcastle’s resolve to keep Isak at St James’ Park.

Reliable journalist David Orsntein of The Athletic has mentioned the price tag which may bring Newcastle to the negotiation table for the potential sale of Isak.

Orsntein wrote:

“Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don’t welcome this kind of conversation. Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid, and there’s no financial requirement for the St James’ Park hierarchy to cash in.

“Now, every player has their price and while I’m not aware of Newcastle specifically setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is something like £150 million. Perhaps if teams are prepared to make such eye-watering offers there’s a conversation to be had, but Newcastle hold the aces here and their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him.”

Can Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

Isak is happy at Newcastle under the leadership of Eddie Howe and the attacker has not indicated that he wants to leave.

He would love to be a part of a team who plays Champions League football regularly but his price tag might be difficult to afford for most of the teams.

Despite the fact fact that Liverpool are expected to make some big moves this summer, signing Isak seems difficult due to the massive price tag.

Alan Shearer recently described Isak as “an assassin” because of his ability to take chances and finish them.

Report: Liverpool identify affordable Alexander Isak alternative to bolster attack