Report: Liverpool target ‘intelligent’ forward with 19 G/A as Darwin Nunez replacement

Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on bolstering their attacking options this summer, with Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram emerging as a prime target.

The French forward has been turning heads with his performances in Serie A following his free transfer to the San Siro – and it’s been reported via TBRFootball that Liverpool scouts were in attendance when he found the net against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

With a £70 million release clause in his contract, securing Thuram won’t come cheap – and Liverpool could face competition from Arsenal in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Despite Liverpool’s impressive season under Arne Slot, which has seen them reach the Carabao Cup final, maintain control in their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, and lose just once in the Premier League – but one issue remains unresolved: the forward position.

Slot’s constant rotation between Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz suggests he’s yet to find a striker he truly trusts. While Nunez has shown flashes of brilliance, such as his recent performances against PSG and Southampton, consistency continues to be a concern.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United has been linked with a move to Anfield but a cheaper option could be Thuram, who has already scored 15 goals this season and has earned praise for his intelligent movement and link-up play.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson has previously highlighted Thuram’s qualities, describing him as “so intelligent” with “quality hold-up and link-up play.”

Darwin Nunez at the heart of controversy for Liverpool win

It comes after Liverpool’s win over Southampton on Saturday, with Nunez finding the net in their 3-1 win. But manager Ivan Juric didn’t hold back in his criticism of the striker, accusing the striker of “going down too easily” for a crucial penalty that swung the match in the Reds’ favour.

And Juric was furious with the decision.”They reacted really well,” he said. “We had really good moments of the first half. I think the [first] penalty was not a penalty and that changed the match. I am satisfied with how we played today.

“This cannot be a penalty ever. I’m sorry it happened because it was 1-1 and it changed the match a little bit. We are in England, normally they don’t like these kind of things. It was not correct, he [Nunez] goes down too easily. We have lots of young players who want to grow up and improve. We can lose but we have to fight like we fight today.”