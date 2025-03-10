Man United and Arsenal have been told how they can sign Harry Kane this summer

Manchester United and Arsenal are both looking to sign a new attacker in the summer who can lead their attack next season.

The 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, in which midfielders scored goals for both the teams, once again proved the need for a new attacker.

Both Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta are struggling in attack for different seasons.

Amorim’s Man United side have failed to get the best out of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford while injuries have hampered the progress of Arsenal this season.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are all out with long term injuries. Even when they were fit, the Gunners lacked a ruthless number 9, someone who could guide them to the Premier League title.

According to Fichajes, Man United and Arsenal can now sign Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane if they pay his release clause.

Bayern Munich are ready to let the English attacker leave the club if one of the Premier League clubs are willing to pay his £67m release clause.

This update is set to make Kane one of the hottest properties in the summer transfer window.

Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham to fight for Harry Kane?

Along with both the Premier League giants, Tottenham could also consider a move to bring their legendary attacker back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane has a contract at Allianz Arena that runs until 2027 but even that may not guarantee the attacker a future in the German Bundesliga.

Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all struggled to perform this season, even with the Gunners currently in second place in the Premier League.

A signing like Kane for either club could help elevate their attack to a new level.

For Amorim, Kane could be the leader of his attack who could help inexperienced players like Joshua and Hojlund while for Arteta, the England international star could be the difference maker in their title aspirations.

The Gunners are also closely following Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap as well as Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram.

