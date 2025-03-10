Man United legend spotted consoling downbeat Rasmus Hojlund following Arsenal game

Peter Schmeichel comforts the struggling striker (credit: X)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel was spotted offering words of encouragement to struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund outside Old Trafford following the club’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Hojlund, who has faced mounting pressure since his £72 million transfer to the club, was only given a brief 14-minute run-out during the match. The young forward, who has struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season, only managed one shot after coming on, and it was off target.

The Danish international has scored just seven goals in 37 appearances this season, with a mere two of them coming in the Premier League. This has led to reports suggesting that the coaching staff at club are growing increasingly frustrated with his form and he could even make an exit in the summer.

“I left Arsenal because my wife told me she wanted to get out of London – then six months later she told me to go BACK!” – which Arsenal legend instantly regretted leaving?

Amid the mounting pressure, Schmeichel, who won five Premier League titles with Man United, was seen offering a reassuring pep talk to the forward. The two Danes shared a hug outside the stadium, with Schmeichel, who was working as a pundit for Viaplay, trying to lift the spirits of the 22-year-old striker.

?? – Peter Schmeichel having a talk with Rasmus Højlund after the game yesterday. [via @____________Era] pic.twitter.com/uLWhGkU7BU — Frank??? (fan) (@AmorimEra_) March 10, 2025

Hojlund had previously shown promise, netting 16 goals in his debut season before moving to Man United under Erik ten Hag. However, his form has dipped since the transfer, espeially under Ruben Amorim – but there is still hope for him to step up.

Wayne Rooney throws support behind Rasmus Hojlund

In the aftermath, fellow Man United legend Wayne Rooney lent his support for the young striker, saying on Match of the Day: “A striker for Manchester United, when you’re not scoring goals, there’s a lot of pressure, a lot of people talking about you. Can you do it for Manchester United? I think the best thing to do is simplify it and obviously making the runs into penalty boxes is as easy as it comes – you have to make them runs.

“But simplifying the game, getting the ball, laying it off, getting in the box, getting the ball out wide, getting in the penalty box, putting yourself in the best position to score goals. Nine times out of 10 you’re relying on your team-mates to give you chances and put the ball in the box or slide balls in behind.

“Maybe he hasn’t been doing that – he hasn’t been getting that service of late. But I’ve got faith in him. I think he is a good player and he works hard. I think that’s really important as well.

“I think he just needs that goal and once he gets it, they’ll all start coming.”