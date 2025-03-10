Photo by Beanyman Sports

Liverpool have been in outstanding form this season, establishing themselves as one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

Currently leading the Premier League by an impressive 15 points, the Reds are also set to compete in the League Cup final and hold a crucial first-leg advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.

What happened between Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ahead of their highly anticipated second-leg clash against PSG, footage has emerged showing what appears to a heated exchange between Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold during a Liverpool training session.

The video, shared by Beanyman Sports, captures the two stars exchanging words. While Salah appeared to be laughing and joking, Alexander-Arnold looked visibly frustrated and agitated. The situation escalated to the point where teammates, including Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott, had to step in and separate them.

See the incident below (9:03 – 9:27)

Should Liverpool fans be worried

With such an important fixture approaching, moments like this could cause concern among Liverpool supporters.

However, several indicators suggest there is little reason to worry.

Many of the players, including Konate, Salah, and Elliott, were seen laughing, while club captain Virgil van Dijk and manager Arne Slot, who walked past the incident, appeared unfazed and engaged in conversation.

A tough test awaits at Anfield

Liverpool enter the clash with PSG in excellent form, having secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Southampton in their most recent Premier League outing. Despite their first-leg win over the Parisians, they will be well aware of the challenge ahead.

Although Alisson Becker was the hero in the first leg, making crucial saves to secure a 1-0 victory, PSG’s impressive away record poses a significant threat. The French giants dominated much of the first encounter, and Liverpool will need to be at their best in order to advance to the next round.

While the training ground exchange may have sparked discussions, Liverpool’s focus remains firmly on the task at hand.

With Anfield set to host a high-stakes showdown, the Reds will be determined to maintain their momentum and keep their European dreams alive.