Liverpool are reportedly facing a major battle to keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid stepping up their interest in the star right-back, as well as one of their major targets.

The 26-year-old is Madrid’s top transfer target this summer, particularly with his Liverpool contract set to expire in 2025. Talks over a new deal have yet to reach a breakthrough and the links between the defender and the La Liga giants appear to be growing by the day despite their failed attempt to lure him to Spain in January.

Reports suggest the England international could secure a huge payday if he opts to move to the Bernabeu, with wages potentially hitting £400,000 per week alongside a lucrative signing-on bonus.

Liverpool may be powerless to stop Alexander-Arnold’s departure, which would bring an end to his remarkable stint in the first team that began nearly a decade ago.

However, Madrid’s interest in Liverpool’s full-backs and full-back targets doesn’t end there. The Spanish giants are also eyeing Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, according to TeamTalk, a player firmly on Liverpool’s radar as they look to strengthen at left-back.

The 21-year-old Hungarian has been identified as Liverpool’s top target for the position, with Andy Robertson’s form declining and Kostas Tsimikas seen as an unreliable long-term option.

Real Madrid add AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez to their transfer list

Madrid, however, have now added Kerkez to their summer wishlist as an alternative to AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez. While Madrid are still hopeful of landing Hernandez, Manchester City’s interest in the Frenchman has left Madrid exploring backup options — with Kerkez now high on their list.

The La Liga giants are actively looking to reinforce both full-back positions, with Dani Carvajal’s injury woes creating a problem on the right and Ferland Mendy facing increased pressure on the left.

Madrid had initially targeted Alphonso Davies, but with the Canadian set to extend his stay at Bayern Munich, they have shifted focus — putting both Alexander-Arnold and Kerkez in their sights.