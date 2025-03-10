Report: Everton want Scottish Premiership gem with 15 G/A in cut-price transfer

Everton are keeping tabs on Rangers striker Hamza Igamane as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with an impressive season at Ibrox, netting 13 goals and providing two assists in 35 appearances. His form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with clubs in both the UK and Europe now showing interest.

Everton are reportedly one of the sides tracking Igamane, per AfricaFoot, alongside Sevilla and Marseille. The La Liga outfit have already sent scouts to watch the Morocco U23 international in action, it is thought.

However, the Spanish side face competition from Marseille, who have also expressed interest in landing the forward – while Tottenham Hotspur have shown historical interest.

Everton have now ‘joined the race’, hoping to tempt Igamane away from Rangers when the transfer window opens as their new era begins.

Igamane’s current deal runs until 2029, giving Rangers a strong position in any negotiations. While Transfermarkt values the striker at €2.5 million, the Scottish champions are expected to demand a significantly higher fee if they’re to consider a sale.

Everton target Hamza Igamane earns international call-up despite goal drought

The attacker was been called up to Morocco’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, giving the Rangers striker a potential chance to earn his first senior cap despite his current goal drought.

The forward enjoyed a blistering run of form earlier this season, scoring 12 goals in just 14 matches. However, his scoring touch has deserted him in recent weeks, with his last goal coming against Aberdeen back in mid-January.

Despite his struggles in front of goal, Morocco manager Walid Regragui has still included Igamane in his 34-man squad for their fixtures against Niger and Tanzania.

