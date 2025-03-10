Report: Liverpool identify affordable Alexander Isak alternative to bolster attack

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

Liverpool are expected to make signing a new striker in the summer their priority.

While they have faced no issues in scoring goals this season, it is largely down to the brilliant form of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian attacker is currently having the best season of his career at Anfield and he is the single major reason behind their success in the Premier League this season.

However, the lack of goals from other attackers is a cause of concern for manager Arne Slot and he is ready to address that issue in the summer.

According to Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport, Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream signing but the Merseyside club would struggle to sign him.

With Newcastle United not considering selling their attacker and being under no financial pressure to cash in on their most prized asset, the Reds would have to consider other options in the market.

The report has stated that Liverpool are considering a move for Brighton attacker Joao Pedro who has scored eight Premier League goals this season along with his six assists in 22 appearances in the league.

Signing a new number 9 will be the club’s priority since Darwin Nunez is facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

Liverpool want to sign a Darwin Nunez replacement

His poor form and his failure to adapt to Slot’s playing style may force the club to cash in on him. Interest from Saudi Arabian clubs has increased in Nunez in the last few weeks.

At this stage, Liverpool are not thinking about making a move for Newcastle’s Isak but if they receive encouragement from the Magpies, they may consider a move for the Sweden international attacker.

Replacing Nunez is currently the club’s intention in the summer but they may have a busier summer because of the contract situation of Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After minimum spending in recent transfer windows, the Reds are expected to back the manager financially in the summer and help him build on his success at Anfield.

