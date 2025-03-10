Report: Man United targeting move for English star to improve midfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have decided to improve their midfield options in the summer transfer window.

It is a position that would need major focus from the club due to the impending departures of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro after the season.

Kobbie Mainoo faces an uncertain future at the club after his reluctance to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

It has only increased Man United’s problems who are ready to make a move for new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Ruben Amorim’s side are considering a move for Middlesbrough’s English midfielder Hayden Hackney if they fail to land their top transfer targets.

With Boro set to miss out on promotion to the Premier League, they are ready to cash in on the midfielder.

Man United’s intention is to sign a midfielder so that club captain Bruno Fernandes could play in an advanced role.

The Portuguese midfielder once again showed his brilliance at the weekend after scoring a stunning free-kick against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the 1-1 draw.

Due to the club’s problems in the middle of the park, Fernandes has played in a much deeper role under Amorim.

Man United could have a new look midfield next season

With a new midfielder in that position, Fernandes would get the license to play further up the pitch.

Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee are going to be the options for the attacking midfield position next season but as per the report, both Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are facing an uncertain future at the club.

GiveMeSport have confirmed that Man United’s primary targets for the midfield position are Atalanta’s Ederson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

However, it could be complicated to sign them due to more competition in their services or their transfer fee being too high.

In that case, Hackney becomes an affordable option for the Red Devils who may have to be careful about their finances in the summer transfer window.

Amorim’s side are also eyeing an attacking addition and they have received a boost in their pursuit of Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

Man United keeping tabs on versatile 19-year-old attacker with 10-G/A this season