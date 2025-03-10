Ruben Amorim urged to change Man United system following player complaints

Berbatov told The Mirror: “Although I admire his approach and not wanting to change his principles of play and say ‘this is my way of playing football, I will stick to this, no matter what’, I think maybe he needs to shuffle a little bit.
‘Not producing the football that he is expecting,’ Berbatov claims
“I’m sure he’s not producing the football that he is expecting,” Berbatov continued. “So maybe just try to change a bit until the end of the season and try to get as high as possible into the table, and when you have the comfort of knowing that you’re going to finish the season in a positive way and you’re not going to fight for relegation.
“I don’t even believe that I’m saying this, it sounds remarkable. It sounds unbelievable, but [to] give you that piece of mind that you get if you try to change something and get even more [out] of your players.”
I’m so happy when many Legends of Man United FC player’s talk about the manager 3-4-3 formation that’s why he lose and draw