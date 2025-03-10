Ruben Amorim urged to change Man United system following player complaints

Ruben Amorim and Casemiro
Ruben Amorim has been playing a 3-4-3 formation (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has called on Ruben Amorim to rethink his tactics at Old Trafford following the club’s poor run of results.

Amorim has stuck rigidly to a 3-4-3 formation since arriving from Sporting CP, but reports from The Daily Mail suggest several Man United players have expressed concerns about the style of play he’s enforcing.

The Red Devils’ struggles have been clear to see. The team currently sits 14th in the Premier League table, with just five wins from 17 matches since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager in November.

While club legend Gary Neville has urged Man United to completely overhaul their squad, Berbatov believes Amorim’s unwillingness to tweak his tactics is also playing a significant role in the team’s ongoing problems.

Berbatov told The Mirror: “Although I admire his approach and not wanting to change his principles of play and say ‘this is my way of playing football, I will stick to this, no matter what’, I think maybe he needs to shuffle a little bit.

“Maybe try it once and see what is going to happen with the players that he has at his disposal right now because obviously with the players, this system is not producing the football that everybody is expecting.
‘Not producing the football that he is expecting,’ Berbatov claims

Dimitar Berbatov
Dimitar Berbatov has asked Ruben Amorim to rethink tactics

“I’m sure he’s not producing the football that he is expecting,” Berbatov continued. “So maybe just try to change a bit until the end of the season and try to get as high as possible into the table, and when you have the comfort of knowing that you’re going to finish the season in a positive way and you’re not going to fight for relegation.

“I don’t even believe that I’m saying this, it sounds remarkable. It sounds unbelievable, but [to] give you that piece of mind that you get if you try to change something and get even more [out] of your players.”

  1. I’m so happy when many Legends of Man United FC player’s talk about the manager 3-4-3 formation that’s why he lose and draw

    Reply

