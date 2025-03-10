Ruben Amorim urged to change Man United system following player complaints

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has called on Ruben Amorim to rethink his tactics at Old Trafford following the club’s poor run of results.

Amorim has stuck rigidly to a 3-4-3 formation since arriving from Sporting CP, but reports from The Daily Mail suggest several Man United players have expressed concerns about the style of play he’s enforcing.

The Red Devils’ struggles have been clear to see. The team currently sits 14th in the Premier League table, with just five wins from 17 matches since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager in November.

While club legend Gary Neville has urged Man United to completely overhaul their squad, Berbatov believes Amorim’s unwillingness to tweak his tactics is also playing a significant role in the team’s ongoing problems.