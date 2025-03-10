(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are preparing for a significant squad overhaul this summer as manager Graham Potter looks to rebuild following a challenging Premier League campaign.

Currently sitting 15th in the table, the Hammers have struggled this season, particularly under former manager Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked mid-season.

The former Brighton boss took over and while he has improved the side, it is said that Potter is planning major reinforcements ahead of next season.

Mavropanos set for exit as West Ham eye De Winter

One of the key areas of focus in West Ham’s rebuild is the defence. According to The Mirror (print edition March 9th), the club is ready to part ways with Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Mavropanos, who joined from Stuttgart in August 2023 for €25 million, has endured a difficult spell in East London. Despite being contracted until 2028, he has struggled to cement himself as a reliable presence in the backline.

This season, he has made 25 appearances across all competitions, including 16 Premier League starts, but inconsistent performances have cast doubt over his long-term future. Reports now suggest he could leave in search of a fresh start.

De Winter seen as a major upgrade

The report further claims that the Hammers have already lined up a potential replacement, with Genoa’s Koni De Winter emerging as a priority target for the summer.

The Belgian centre-back initially joined Genoa on loan from Juventus before making the switch permanent for €8 million last summer.

At just 22 years old, De Winter has gained valuable experience in Serie A and previously featured in the Champions League with Juventus. Known for his composure, ball-playing ability, and tactical awareness, he fits the profile of a modern defender suited to Potter’s system.

This season, De Winter has made 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals despite missing part of the campaign due to a hamstring injury. His ability to read the game and build play from the back makes him an appealing prospect for West Ham’s defensive restructuring.

If West Ham successfully complete the signing of De Winter while moving on from Mavropanos, it would prove to be a major upgrade.

Strengthening the backline is a priority as the Hammers aim to recover from a disappointing season and push towards regularly competing in European football.

With Potter at the helm, a reshaped defence could provide the foundation for a much-needed resurgence next season.