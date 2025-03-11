Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold went down (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock has delivered a worrying update about Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender went down injured.

Arne Slot’s men were facing off against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League tie.

PSG took a 1-0 lead against Liverpool at Anfield after an impressive first-half performance, living up to the excitement sparked by last week’s first leg.

“I left Arsenal because my wife told me she wanted to get out of London – then six months later she told me to go BACK!” – which Arsenal legend instantly regretted leaving?

The French champions survived some early scares, riding their luck in the opening 10 minutes as Liverpool threatened to break the deadlock. But once they settled, PSG repeatedly carved open the hosts’ defence. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola both came close to scoring before Ousmane Dembele eventually put them ahead.

In the second half, England international Alexander-Arnold lunged in for a tackle but landed awkwardly, seemingly twisting his knee.

Warnock said via BBC Sport’s live blog: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is in trouble. He has hurt himself.

He fell awkwardly. That is so sore, the way he rolled on his ankle.”

The biggest issue that the Reds face is their upcoming Carabao Cup game with Newcastle United – set to take place at Wembley on Sunday.

Newcastle United captain compares Carabao final to World Cup

No doubt, Slot will give an update on Alexander-Arnold after the Champions League tie, but if they are without Alexander-Arnold, it will give Newcastle a huge boost going into the final.

The Magpies have been without silverware since the 1960s. Their captain, Bruno Guimaraes, recently compared the upcoming fixture to the World Cup.

“We want to fight for the Champions League again. It was a big win for us [tonight],” he said. “[It was] good to keep the clean sheet, [and] get the confidence back before the final. When we play like that, we show the character of the team. We can beat any team in the world. We just have to be consistent.

“I think [the EFL Cup final] is massive for the club’s history, and we want to be part of it. We know we’re going to play against one of the best teams. Hopefully, we can go to Wembley and get the title.