Arsenal close to first summer signing after €58 million winger ‘agrees’ transfer

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Nico Willams looks on - with the Arsenal badge attached
Nico Williams has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Nico Williams is reportedly set to join Arsenal this summer in what would be a significant coup for the north London club.

The Athletic Club winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for over a year, with Arsenal pushing hard to bring him in during the 2024 summer transfer window.

However, Williams ultimately decided to remain in Bilbao following his European Championship success with Spain – saying that he has a strong bond with the club and was not prepared to leave.

“I left Arsenal because my wife told me she wanted to get out of London – then six months later she told me to go BACK!” – which Arsenal legend instantly regretted leaving?

Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side have maintained their interest and are now said to have finally struck a deal to sign the Spanish international, according to Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, who claim that Williams has now given his agent the go-ahead to finalise terms with Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Euro giants make contact to sign Liverpool transfer target; massive blow to Arne Slot
Man United midfielder Casemiro
Sources: £350,000 per week Man United star makes up his mind to leave the club
Man United Liverpool Arsenal logos
Exclusive: Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal are closely monitoring 43 G/A winger

Nico Williams transfer: Which clubs are interested in the La Liga star?

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao
Nico Williams likely to join Arsenal, it has been reported (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The Gunners appear to have beaten off competition from several major clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa – each of whom have been linked to Williams in one way or another.

It’s thought that Arsenal are reportedly set to trigger Williams’ €58 million release clause when the summer window opens, and he is expected to become the club’s highest-paid player.

The attacker is tipped to slot straight into Arteta’s starting XI as the club’s first-choice left winger, overtaking both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order.

Speaking about his decision to stay at Athletic Club last year, Williams told France Football: “This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible.

“This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy and I’m trying to do my best.”

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard nico willams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *