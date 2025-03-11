Nico Williams has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Nico Williams is reportedly set to join Arsenal this summer in what would be a significant coup for the north London club.

The Athletic Club winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for over a year, with Arsenal pushing hard to bring him in during the 2024 summer transfer window.

However, Williams ultimately decided to remain in Bilbao following his European Championship success with Spain – saying that he has a strong bond with the club and was not prepared to leave.

“I left Arsenal because my wife told me she wanted to get out of London – then six months later she told me to go BACK!” – which Arsenal legend instantly regretted leaving?

Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side have maintained their interest and are now said to have finally struck a deal to sign the Spanish international, according to Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, who claim that Williams has now given his agent the go-ahead to finalise terms with Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News Euro giants make contact to sign Liverpool transfer target; massive blow to Arne Slot Sources: £350,000 per week Man United star makes up his mind to leave the club Exclusive: Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal are closely monitoring 43 G/A winger

Nico Williams transfer: Which clubs are interested in the La Liga star?

The Gunners appear to have beaten off competition from several major clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa – each of whom have been linked to Williams in one way or another.

It’s thought that Arsenal are reportedly set to trigger Williams’ €58 million release clause when the summer window opens, and he is expected to become the club’s highest-paid player.

The attacker is tipped to slot straight into Arteta’s starting XI as the club’s first-choice left winger, overtaking both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order.

Speaking about his decision to stay at Athletic Club last year, Williams told France Football: “This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible.

“This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy and I’m trying to do my best.”