Nico Williams is reportedly set to join Arsenal this summer in what would be a significant coup for the north London club.
The Athletic Club winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for over a year, with Arsenal pushing hard to bring him in during the 2024 summer transfer window.
However, Williams ultimately decided to remain in Bilbao following his European Championship success with Spain – saying that he has a strong bond with the club and was not prepared to leave.
Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side have maintained their interest and are now said to have finally struck a deal to sign the Spanish international, according to Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, who claim that Williams has now given his agent the go-ahead to finalise terms with Arsenal.
Nico Williams transfer: Which clubs are interested in the La Liga star?
The Gunners appear to have beaten off competition from several major clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa – each of whom have been linked to Williams in one way or another.
It’s thought that Arsenal are reportedly set to trigger Williams’ €58 million release clause when the summer window opens, and he is expected to become the club’s highest-paid player.
The attacker is tipped to slot straight into Arteta’s starting XI as the club’s first-choice left winger, overtaking both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order.
Speaking about his decision to stay at Athletic Club last year, Williams told France Football: “This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible.
“This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy and I’m trying to do my best.”