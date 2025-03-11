Arsenal star William Saliba makes Real Madrid transfer decision as fresh talks emerge

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has made it clear he intends to stay at the Emirates Stadium despite interest from Real Madrid.

The French international has been on Madrid’s radar as their top defensive target for the upcoming summer transfer window, but Saliba has no plans to leave north London any time soon.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against PSV Eindhoven, Saliba expressed his commitment to the club and his ambitions for the future.

“I’m really happy here,” Saliba told reporters. “Because we have some years [remaining on his contract] there is no rush at the minute.

“I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club without winning anything the fans will forget about you. I want to win big things here.”

The Frenchman’s current deal runs until 2027, and while he’s relaxed about his contract situation, Arsenal are reportedly keen to secure his long-term future with fresh terms this summer, according to TBR Football.

William Saliba to Real Madrid: Gunners defender opens up on future amid speculation

Despite Madrid’s ongoing interest, Saliba has admitted that he’s been disappointed with his form this season.

“I want to become the best defender in the world one day,” he admitted. “I know I’ve got a lot of work to do and I need to win trophies as well, but that’s my goal.

“I’m not the best right now because I haven’t been at my best this season. I need to review my performances and improve. Gabriel [Magalhaes] has been incredible this year, and I can learn a lot from him.”

Saliba has featured 38 times for Arsenal in all competitions this campaign, and in recent seasons has become known to be one of the best centre-backs in the world – if not the best currently playing today, despite his recent words.