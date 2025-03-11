Arne Slot took off Diogo Jota against PSG. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota endured a terrible game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League second leg at Anfield.

The forward failed to find a shot towards goal, while he lost the ball 14 times, according to SofaScore.

Jota was subbed off by Arne Slot in the second half after a torrid performance. One of the key factors behind Arne Slot’s success at Liverpool has been his ability to quickly establish his best starting XI, a decision that has largely shaped the team’s season at Anfield.

The Dutch coach has maintained this consistency, which has, however, left some players uncertain about their future at the club.

According to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Germany, Liverpool could see several departures this summer as Slot looks to refresh his squad. Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota are all reportedly under threat as Liverpool prepares to bring in new talent.

Elliott, in particular, has faced frustration this season, with Slot’s tactical decisions leaving him on the sidelines more often than he’d like. While Slot has praised Wataru Endo as a “special” player, the Japanese midfielder has not always been a regular fixture in the team, despite stepping up when called upon.

The future of Jota is also uncertain. The Portuguese forward has admitted that it has been a “difficult season” for him at Liverpool, struggling with his fitness and finding consistency.

Diogo Jota could be moved on in the summer transfer window

Although Jota is arguably one of Liverpool’s best finishers, his ongoing injury troubles have hindered his ability to contribute regularly. With his contract set to run until 2027, Liverpool may look to move him on, especially if Slot opts to reshape his forward options.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against PSG, Jota spoke candidly about his struggles this season, acknowledging the challenges he has faced. With the summer transfer window approaching, his future at Anfield could very well depend on whether he can regain his fitness and prove himself worthy of a place.

“It’s been a difficult season for me,” Jota told the press via Liverpool.com. “I had a few complications throughout the season.

“Obviously these last couple of months are the ones that matter the most, where you decide things. I don’t feel I’m on my best form at the moment but certainly by playing I will get there. And I always try to do my best, no matter what.”