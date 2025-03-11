Euro giants make contact to sign Liverpool transfer target; massive blow to Arne Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Signing a left-back in the summer transfer window is high on Liverpool’s priority list.

The Reds have suffered in that position this season with Andy Robertson losing his form and Kostas Tsimikas not contributing much.

The Reds have a world class defense with players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk occupying the other positions.

However, there is a need of massive improvement in the left-back position and they have already identified Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as their primary transfer target in that position but it could get difficult for Liverpool to sign the Hungarian defender.

According to Sky Sports France, Juventus have entered the race to sign Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The Premier League side are set to demand a fee of around €45 million for the Hungarian full-back.

Juventus have made Kerkez their priority transfer target in case they lost defender Andrea Cambiaso in the summer.

As per the report, the reprensentatives of the player have already started talks with Cristiano Giuntoli, who is the sporting director of Juventus.

The Italian side have made their move and moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign the talented left-back.

Liverpool face competition from Juventus

Juventus have good relations with Fali Ramadani, who is the agent of the Bournemouth defender.

On top of that, Liverpool may avoid entering a transfer battle since they are always clear on their transfer targets and only make their move if they feel the player wants to join them.

They have learned their lesson from the Romeo Lavia transfer saga with the player rejecting the Merseyside club at the last moment to make a move to Chelsea.

Affording the player may not be difficult for Arne Slot’s side or for Juventus so it could come down to the player’s decision in the end.

With Liverpool performing well in the league and in Europe, Kerkez might have a better chance of winning trophies at Liverpool than at Juventus.

While Kerkez could arrive at Anfield, Jarell Quansah could leave in a loan move for more playing time.

