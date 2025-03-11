Exclusive: Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal are closely monitoring 43 G/A winger

Barcelona’s Brazilian star Raphinha is being closely monitored by the biggest Premier League clubs, according to Caught Offside sources.

In particular, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are closely following the 28-year-old winger’s successful performances in La Liga.

The Brazilian is involved in 20 goals in La Liga, scoring 13 times and providing nine assists while in the Champions League, he has scored 9 goals and provided four assists for the Catalan giants.

Along with Mohamed Salah, he is one of the best players in the world right now and part of the Ballon d’Or conversations.

The former Leeds United star was linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer when the La Liga side were interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

However, that move did not materialise and it gave Raphinha the opportunity to show his true colours this season.

As per our sources, Arsenal hold a long term interest in the attacker and made an offer to sign him from Barcelona in the past but the offer did not make finacial sense for the Spanish side and they wasted no time in rejecting it.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Raphinha and believes that his addition to his attacking line up could make the difference that they are looking for in the team.

Man United and Liverpool have the means to sign Raphinha

Both Man United and Liverpool are better equipped financially to sign Raphinha and they can make an offer to Barcelona which the Spanish club could consider good enough.

Besides Premier League clubs, Saudi Pro League teams are also preparing to come on the scene for Raphinha. However, the more established structure of English clubs and their prestige in world football make them stand out in this transfer race.

Considering how he has performed this season, Barcelona would not consider letting the player leave the club but their poor financial situation could become the reason behind a potential sale but the Spanish giants would demand a massive transfer fee.

Liverpool’s interest stems from Salah’s uncertain future at the club and the Reds could ne looking at replacing the Egyptian with the Brazilian in their side.

