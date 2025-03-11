Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is interested in strengthening several positions at the club in the summer transfer window.

Spurs have struggled to perform this season and injuries have played a huge role in that.

There is a desperate need to increase the strength and depth of their squad and the North London club are ready to address that issue after the season.

According to Caught Offside sources, Tottenham remain interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international, who was called ‘exceptional’ by former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, has caught the attention of the biggest clubs in the Premier League with his consistent performances.

The centre-back has been rock solid for Palace this season, having made 27 appearances for them in the league and scoring three goals as well as providing two assists.

Spurs were also interested in signing Guehi in the January transfer window but their attempt was rejected by the South London club as they did not want to lose their star player in the middle of the season.

However, Postecoglou’s team are planning to open negotiations to sign the defender again in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham face competition to sign the Crystal Palace defender

Tottenham will compete with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United for the player after this season.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have also shown interest in signing the player and have been described as ‘front of the queue’ to win the race to sign him.

Crystal Palace have demanded £75-80 million for the defender in the past, a valuation which has put off interested clubs in signing Guehi.

Sources close to the player have indicated that he is keen on leaving Crystal Palace after this season and he is ready to speak to them in order to demand a move away from Selhurst Park.

The English defender is considering requesting a contract until 2030 from the interested clubs.

