Achraf Hakimi rattles Liverpool fans at Anfield with full-time gesture

Indeed, Liverpool’s Champions League journey came to a heartbreaking end after they were defeated on penalties by a clinical PSG.

Luis Enrique’s side had to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, and managed to do so – knocking out a Liverpool team that had been widely tipped as favourites to win the tournament.

From the moment Ousmane Dembele found the back of the net early in the game, the momentum shifted in PSG’s favour, and Liverpool struggled to break down their resolute defence, while the French side remained a constant attacking threat.

The Parisians fully deserved their victory over the two legs, with Gianluigi Donnarumma stepping up as the hero during the penalty shootout. He denied both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones before Desire Doue struck the decisive penalty, sending PSG’s jubilant supporters into raptures.

More Stories / Latest News Diogo Jota has game to forget against PSG – with 0 shots on target and lost possession 14x ‘Alexander-Arnold is in trouble’ – BBC pundit delivers worrying injury news on Liverpool defender Man United set for summer cash windful as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid circle defender

Alisson heroics this time could not save Liverpool from defeat