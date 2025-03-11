Achraf Hakimi rattles Liverpool fans at Anfield with full-time gesture

After a 1-1 draw on aggregate, the fullback provoked an angry reaction from those left in the Kop by holding up a PSG banner to the stands.
The move was followed by a chorus of jeers from the Reds fans at Anfield, who believed it was a provocation.
Indeed, Liverpool’s Champions League journey came to a heartbreaking end after they were defeated on penalties by a clinical PSG.
Luis Enrique’s side had to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, and managed to do so – knocking out a Liverpool team that had been widely tipped as favourites to win the tournament.
From the moment Ousmane Dembele found the back of the net early in the game, the momentum shifted in PSG’s favour, and Liverpool struggled to break down their resolute defence, while the French side remained a constant attacking threat.
The Parisians fully deserved their victory over the two legs, with Gianluigi Donnarumma stepping up as the hero during the penalty shootout. He denied both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones before Desire Doue struck the decisive penalty, sending PSG’s jubilant supporters into raptures.
Alisson heroics this time could not save Liverpool from defeat
PSG had more chances to increase their lead but failed to capitalise. Alisson made a vital save when he rushed out to deny Dembele, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired wide when well positioned.
After the break, Liverpool applied sustained pressure, but PSG’s defence held firm. Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save to deny Luis Diaz’s header, while substitute Jarell Quansah hit the post, and Dominik Szoboszlai had a goal ruled out for offside.
Extra time saw PSG take control, with Alisson producing another world-class save. However, despite their best efforts, Liverpool’s fate was sealed when the game went to penalties.