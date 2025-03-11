Report: Jadon Sancho could make the shock return to Man United this summer

Ruben Amorim might have to find a way to reintegrate Jadon Sancho (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United future remains uncertain despite spending the season on loan at Chelsea – with it reported that the winger may return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

When Man United sent him to Stamford Bridge last summer, it’s thought that they included a clause that would see Chelsea sign him permanently if they finished 14th or higher in the Premier League.

However, Chelsea are now exploring ways to back out of the deal by paying a financial penalty, according to the Daily Mail.

Sancho’s time at Old Trafford didn’t go to plan after his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Following a series of underwhelming performances, the Red Devils offloaded him to Chelsea once Enzo Maresca took charge. While Sancho has shown flashes of his talent in west London, his overall contribution has been modest.

The 24-year-old has managed just two goals and four assists in 22 Premier League outings this season, which has left the Blues considering alternative options.

Jadon Sancho saga: Chelsea winger could head back to Man United

Reports suggest Chelsea had initially agreed to pay between £22 million and £25 million for Sancho this summer. But if the Blues decide to back out, they’ll need to pay a ‘significant penalty’ to terminate the agreement.

Man United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently addressed the winger’s situation. The Ineos owner revealed that Man United are still covering half of Sancho’s wages and will need to pay an additional £17 million this summer as part of the remaining cost from his £73 million move from Dortmund.

“For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer,” Ratcliffe told the BBC.

Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim, however, has distanced himself from the situation. Last month, he bluntly stated: “I’m focused on my players and my problems. Sancho is not my problem.”