Expert claims Liverpool are prepared to let defender leave because of Arne Slot

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are going to make changes to their squad in the summer transfer window.

While there is talk of a new attacker and a new left-back arriving at the club, some of the existing players could leave.

One Liverpool player who has received little playing time under Arne Slot this season is defender Jarell Quansah.

The Liverpool star has been a benchwarmer for most of the season since the starting spots are occupied by Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

According to Mick Brown, former chief scout of Manchester United and Blackburn who is still connected to the game, the Reds are ready to let Quansah leave the in a loan move so that the player can get more playing time and return to Anfield as a better player.

“Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back,” he told Football Insider.

“But if they do that, you have to ask questions about where Quansah fits in.

“He’s been their third or fourth choice centre-half for the last couple of years and has come into the side, but that hasn’t happened as much this season.

“If they’re looking at the likes of Marc Guehi coming in, it’s only going to push him further down the pecking order.

“So if they’re not going to rely on Quansah to come into the team, he’s going to question his role.

“It’s definitely possible that he leaves the club on loan in the summer.

“Liverpool like him and think he’s got a lot of potential so they won’t want to let him leave permanently, so a loan could be best for all parties.

“It will allow him to get more regular game time and potentially come into their first-team plans when he returns.”

Jarell Quansah can get playing time away from Liverpool

Quansah can benefit from a loan move since his playing time will be limited at Anfield even next season.

The young defender needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

The Premier League leaders already have a set defensive partnership at the club and there could be more arrivals in the summer in that position which would push Quansah even further down the pecking order.

It would be the right decision for the player as well as for the club to allow the player to leave in the summer.

The Reds should prefer a move to a Premier League club since that could fast track the player’s development.

The Reds are interested in a move for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen which is bad news for Quansah. Milos Kerkez is another Bournemouth player on the radar of the Reds.

