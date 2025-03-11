(Image: Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man City are facing one of the most turbulent periods in their recent history, with struggles both on and off the pitch.

Currently sitting 5th in the Premier League, the reigning champions have fallen short of their usual high standards. Their Champions League campaign has also ended prematurely, compounding their on-field difficulties.

However, their biggest battle might not be on the pitch but in the courtroom, as the club remains under intense legal scrutiny from the Premier League over alleged financial breaches.

City are under investigation for 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations, spanning from 2009 to 2018. The case has now entered a decisive phase, with reports suggesting its outcome could have far-reaching consequences, not just for City but for the entire league.

Man City’s 115 charges case: Premier League future uncertain with ruling imminent

According to The i Paper, should City be found to have committed one or more of the most serious breaches that they are accused of, the rest of the Premier League clubs could be left to decide the future of Man City in the Premier League.

A vote from at least 15 clubs would be required to expel them from the league, the report claims that it remains unclear whether the Independent Commission itself has the authority to impose such a drastic penalty.

On the other hand, if City manages to clear themselves of all charges, there are concerns about the potential consequences.

The Independent Commission concluded its hearing in December 2024, with a verdict expected soon. If found guilty, possible punishments could include fines, point deductions, title stripping, or even relegation.

Despite the uncertainty, manager Pep Guardiola has reassured fans of his commitment to the club, regardless of the decision. With a ruling said to be ‘imminent’, the outcome could have lasting consequences for both Man City and the Premier League as a whole.

City caught up in several legal battles

The Premier League champions can’t seem to catch a break as their allegedly shady financial practices over the years are starting to become a serious problem for them.

It is not just the Premier League who are going after City but the La Liga chief has also recently lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission, accusing Pep Guardiola’s side of violating EU competition laws, and calling for sanctions of the club.

Additionally, City recently engaged in a legal battle against the Premier League over its Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules—a case they ultimately won.

Further controversy has arisen after Spanish club Real Valladolid accused City of unlawfully approaching their young defender, Júsuf Demir, and threatened legal action in response.

With multiple legal disputes looming, Manchester City’s future remains uncertain. As they await the verdict of their financial case, the club must also navigate ongoing legal challenges that could shape their long-term standing in both English and European football.