(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Man United are showing no signs of improvement, with the team struggling for both form and consistency.

Currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, the Red Devils have already been eliminated from the League Cup, the FA Cup and now face a crucial challenge in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Bruno Fernandes addresses relationship with Ruben Amorim

Amid United’s ongoing struggles, speculation has emerged regarding the relationship between manager Ruben Amorim and some squad members. The Portuguese manager had a falling out with Marcus Rashford who was ultimately sent out on loan to Aston Villa in January. He has also been criticised by Man United fans for constantly berating his players publicly.

And while there have been rumours that the manager has a close bond with club captain Bruno Fernandes, the midfielder has dismissed any such claims.

Fernandes clarified that, contrary to reports, his relationship with Amorim is strictly professional. He revealed that he had only met the manager once before his arrival at Old Trafford and does not share any special connection with him beyond what is expected between a coach and his players.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the 30-year-old commented:

“I wouldn’t say we’re quite close. We don’t speak that much to be honest.

“Obviously we have a good relationship, but I wouldn’t say that it’s different to any other player.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the team, Fernandes has remained a vital part of United’s setup. His impact was once again evident in their recent 1-1 draw against Arsenal, where he put the Red Devils ahead with a brilliantly executed free-kick just before halftime.

Fernandes continues to shine despite Man United’s struggles

While United’s domestic campaign has been underwhelming, Fernandes has consistently been one of their top performers. The Portuguese playmaker has contributed 12 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, making him one of the standout figures in an otherwise difficult season.

With hopes of domestic silverware gone, the Europa League now presents the only opportunity for Manchester United to salvage something from their campaign.

As they gear up for the second leg against Real Sociedad, Fernandes’ leadership and creativity will be crucial in their quest for European success.