Man United offered the chance to sign 10 G/A attacker for just £25 million

Manchester United could be offered the chance to sign Serie A striker who has scored nine goals this season in a bargain deal in the summer.

The Red Devils are looking for a new attacker in the summer after the failures of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund this season.

While Zirkzee has shown flashes of brilliance recently, Hojlund has looked like a lost cause.

The lack of goals in the Man United team is one of the reasons why they have failed to perform this season and manager Ruben Amorim is ready to head into the market to address that issue.

According to TBR Football, Man United are one of the clubs who have been told that they could sign Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic for just £25 million.

Along with clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle, the Red Devils have been made aware of Vlahovic’s possibility.

The attacker is struggling to win his place in the Juventus team at the moment with the Italian side favouring French attacker Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman joined the club in January and has been an instant hit at the club, pushing Vlahovic down the pecking order.

Dusan Vlahovic to Man United?

Juventus are now looking to offload Vlahovic who joined the club from Fiorentina in a big money move.

While his numbers are still impressive, the player and the club are struggling to agree on a new contract. Juventus are telling the player to take a pay-cut but the attacker is not in favour of that.

Their talks have broken down and that has forced the Old Lady to consider his sale after the end of this season.

Man United have been regular buyers from Serie A in recent transfer windows, with both their current attackers coming from the Italian league. Zirkzee was playing for Bologna while Hojlund was playing for Atalanta when he was signed by the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane.

