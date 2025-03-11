Sources: £350,000 per week Man United star makes up his mind to leave the club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could look like a changed side next season with a number of their players looking to leave the club.

After poor performances this season, scrutiny at Old Trafford has been high and a number of their players have come under severe criticism from the fans and the media.

Poor performers like Marcus Rashford and Antony were moved out of the club in loans moves in the winter transfer window.

Brazilian winger Antony is edging closer to a permanent exit from the club with Juventus looking to make a move for him.

Similar, Alejandro Garnacho could be another big name to be moving out of the club in the near future.

According to Caught Offside sources, Casemiro has become the latest player to look for a move away from Man United.

Playing time has been limied for the defensive midfielder under manager Ruben Amorim, who is ready to let the midfielder leave the club.

Casemiro’s agent is actively searching for a new club, offering the Brazilian midfielder to many teams worldwide.

Clubs from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and MLS have shown interest in him, but there is one major obstacle, as always: his salary demands.

The midfielder, who has made 18 Premier League appearances this season, is asking for £350,000 per week, the same amount he currently earns at Man United. So far, no club is willing to meet this request.

Casemiro is edging closer to Man United exit

His agent continues negotiating and has scheduled new meetings, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United States. However, the gap between what Casemiro wants and what clubs are willing to offer remains huge.

Even if a deal is reached on personal terms, there is another possible challenge: Man United’s asking price.

Despite not considering Casemiro a key part of their plans, United are not willing to offer discounts and don’t want to reduce their €30m asking price. They want to get the maximum transfer fee possible.

In this scenario, the clubs interested would need to pay both his wages and a significant transfer fee, making a deal highly complicated. As we already reported in January, if neither Casemiro nor United soften their stance, he is likely to stay at Old Trafford for another season.

