Man United set for summer cash windful as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid circle defender

Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, according to reports.

Outlet TeamTalk have revealed that the 25-year-old has caught the eye of Bayern boss Vincent Kompany thanks to his remarkable consistency and adaptability – while he is also admired by those at Rea Madrid.

The wingback’s ability has been crucial for both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim this season, being one of the club’s most consistent performers.

But the recent signings of Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu have bolstered their options at full-back, potentially giving them the flexibility to cash in on Dalot despite him still having three years left on his contract.

Real Madrid’s interest has been known for some time, with the LaLiga giants viewing Dalot as a potential alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong should their primary target, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, prove unattainable.

Man United full-back Diogo Dalot wanted for his durability and reliability

Dalot’s durability is another major selling point. He hasn’t missed a match through injury since February 2023, and his last significant setback came back in 2019. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s meticulous approach to recovery, diet, and preparation, Dalot has become one of the Red Devils’ most dependable players.

His discipline has also impressed – in fact, he’s only been suspended twice during his time at the club.

In attack, Dalot has chipped in with seven goals and 13 assists across 15,686 minutes for Man United. His impressive form last season even earned him the club’s Players’ Player of the Season award.