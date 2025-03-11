Report: Man United want manager who lost the Champions League final to replace Amorim

Manchester United’s struggles continue with Ruben Amorim’s side failing to beat a weakened Arsenal at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The Red Devils created a number of golden chances to score more goals but still failed to win the match.

It leaves them in 14th position in the league with Amorim winning only five out of the 17 Premier League matches he has managed.

The Red Devils have just one once in their last five matches, proving that Amorim is finding it difficult to stamp his authority at Old Trafford.

Some of the people in the club’s hierarchy are growing frustrated with the manager and may consider replacing him.

According to Tuttosport, Man United and Tottenham are two Premier League clubs who are keeping a close eye on Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

Both the clubs are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are currently feeling the need to make a transition and move to another manager.

While Amorim is still just a few months into his job at Old Trafford, Ange Postecoglou has received a lot of support and backing from the club and even that has not resulted in producing positive results for the North London club.

Simone Inzaghi to Man United?

Inzaghi has been highly successful in the Italian Serie A, winning the league title once, two Coppa Italia titles, and three consecutive Supercoppa Italiana titles from 2021 to 2023.

He also reached the Champions League final with Inter in 2023 but his team were beaten by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The manager is considered a clever man manager and a shrewd tactician. He likes to play with a 3-5-2 formation and has mastered the art of his team being a defensive powerhouse.

There is no doubt that Inzaghi is a world class manager and could be a good fit for United but getting rid of Amorim at this stage would be harsh.

He needs more time at the club to make changes in the squad and sign players who are suited to his football philosophy.

The Portuguese tactician deserves a few more transfer windows to make fresh additions to his squad.

World Cup winning manager Joachim Low is another option that the Red Devils are considering amid Amorim’s struggles at the club along with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

