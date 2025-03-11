Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool vs Tottenham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is set to become a free agent in the summer.

His future has still not been resolved since there is no agreement on a new deal for the Egyptian attacker at Anfield.

Salah has been the best player at the club this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 Premier League matches.

His contribution has moved Liverpool closer to another Premier League title while success in the Champions League is also possible with the attacker being in such fine form at the moment.

He is easily the best player in the world at the moment but in a few months time, he would be free to leave the Premier League leaders for a new adventure elsewhere.

According to SPORT, the Egyptian attacker’s camp has offered the player to La Liga giants Barcelona.

While the attacker’s representatives are also involved in talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who want to sign a replacement of Neymar who left the left to join Santos, Salah has also been offered to Barcelona who are shining under the management of Hansi Flick this season.

What does the future hold for Mohamed Salah?

Al-Hilal are better equipped to sign the player since they have no financial troubles like Barcelona.

If Salah wants to join the Spanish side, he would have to take a pay cut and it remains to be seen if the player is willing to do that.

Barcelona are looking for a player like Salah who can play on either wing or upfront in attack.

He would be a fine addition to the Spanish side and come with a winning mentality and a brilliant goal scoring record.

Liverpool would be making a huge mistake by allowing the player to leave the club for free.

They can only make him stay if they make him an offer he cannot refuse but the Merseyside club have so far refrained from that.

The Reds are already working to replace Salah at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s contract demand at Liverpool has emerged