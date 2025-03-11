Sporting CP’s striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly eyeing a move to one of three Premier League clubs this summer, but Manchester United are not on his wishlist.

The Swedish forward, who has been in exceptional form since joining Sporting in 2023, has scored an astonishing 82 goals in 90 appearances. His performances have naturally attracted interest from top clubs, particularly in England.

While a reunion with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford had been suggested, reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola claim Gyokeres has no interest in joining United. Instead, he’s said to favour a switch to either Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City.

Sporting are reportedly bracing for his departure at the end of the season, with the report stating it’s ‘inevitable’ that Gyokeres will move on. Although his contract runs until 2028 and includes a €100m release clause, it’s believed Sporting would be willing to accept closer to €70m.

A move to England isn’t set in stone, however, with European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG also monitoring his situation.

Man United striker woes persist as they look towards summer window

Gyokeres’ preference for Liverpool, Arsenal or City could be a major setback for Man United, who are expected to sign a striker this summer amid ongoing struggles in their forward line.

Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a 19-match goal drought, while Joshua Zirkzee has yet to find his rhythm since arriving from Bologna in a £36.5m deal.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both likely to strengthen their attacking options this summer, while a move to City appears less likely given Erling Haaland’s firm grip on the No.9 role and his recent contract extension that ties him to the club until 2034.