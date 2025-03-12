Bruno Guimaraes now his admirers at Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s sporting director-elect Andrea Berta is reportedly keeping an eye on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners are gearing up for a big summer shake up with a major midfield upgrade at the top of their agenda. They are serious about closing the gap at the top of the Premier League and two names stand out as potential options are Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Guimaraes.

With Jorginho and Thomas Partey set to leave when their contracts expire in June, with the Italian already confirmed to be heading to Flamengo, Arsenal are in need of fresh talent in midfield.

The club has been working on a deal for Zubimendi for some time, reports journalist Eduardo Burgos in AS.

It’s thought that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Spaniard, who sees him as a perfect fit for the system he wants to build. Arsenal have kept in close contact with the player but negotiations with Sociedad remain a challenge as they are holding firm on his €60 million release clause.

While Zubimendi’s arrival is being worked on, Arsenal’s new sporting director is looking to bring in a midfielder who can add another level of quality.

Newcastle United captain liked by Arsenal’s incoming sporting director

As for the Magpies captain, Berta has been a long-time admirer of Guimaraes dating back to his time at Atletico Madrid, when he tried to sign him on multiple occasions. Now in his new role at Arsenal he sees the Brazilian – who is valued at €85 million on TransferMarkt – as an ideal addition to Arteta’s squad.

The outlet reports Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle and considers the city his second home – but he would be open to a move if it meant a realistic shot at silverware.

Newcastle reportedly have an informal agreement to let him leave for around €60 million if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Even so, the Brazilian midfielder is focused on finishing the season strong and potentially leaving St James’ Park with a trophy with Newcastle set to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final this Sunday at Wembley.