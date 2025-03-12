‘Concrete’ – Sky Sports reporter provides evening Alexander Isak and Arsenal update

Alexander Isak celebrates
Alexander Isak could be on the move in the summer - with Arsenal keen (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have Alexander Isak in their sights ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports. 

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has posted another update regarding the Newcastle United star and the Gunners.

The journalist posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “As exclusively revealed in our Transfer Update show in November, Alexander #Isak was on the list of Arsenal for summer!

“25 y/o striker now a concrete target for Arsenal in the next transfer window!”

Isak has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. His performances have made him one of the most sought-after players in English football.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Newcastle striker, with reports suggesting he’s borderline obsessed with Isak’s style of play and would love to bring him to the Emirates.

Alexander Isak transfer: David Ornstein provides update on Newcastle United striker

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection
Arne Slot is thought to be keen, too (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Earlier today, transfer expert David Ornstein has confirmed that both Arsenal and Liverpool have Isak at the top of their summer wish lists.

“The first thing I’d like to point out is Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak,” Ornstein told NBC. “They’ve got him under contract until 2028, they pay him very handsomely and, if anything, they want to renew his deal and build with him for the future, not without him.

“However, what he’s doing on the pitch is attracting interest from elsewhere. Mikel Arteta, for example, would love to sign him for Arsenal. He’s at the top of their list if they are going to recruit a striker this summer, which they intend to.

“They have other options as well that they may have to turn to if this proves impossible. A club like Liverpool is interested in him if Newcastle genuinely would listen to offers for him. We just don’t know that yet because it’s not on their agenda.

“The talk around the industry is of a figure in the region of £150 million even to discuss it with Newcastle, but that’s all hypothetical at this point. It’s a situation we’re going to have to watch very closely.”

