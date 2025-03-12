Alexander Isak could be on the move in the summer - with Arsenal keen (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have Alexander Isak in their sights ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has posted another update regarding the Newcastle United star and the Gunners.

The journalist posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “As exclusively revealed in our Transfer Update show in November, Alexander #Isak was on the list of Arsenal for summer!

“25 y/o striker now a concrete target for Arsenal in the next transfer window!”