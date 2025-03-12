Bayer Leverkusen are looking to move on from Victor Boniface this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The Nigerian striker, who was once a key figure under Xabi Alonso, has endured a difficult season, losing his place in the starting lineup due to injury and off-field controversies. Now, Leverkusen appear willing to cash in.

Boniface was one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting forwards at the start of the campaign, leading Leverkusen’s attack with confidence. However, a two-month injury layoff at the end of 2024 saw him fall behind Patrik Schick in the pecking order, with the Czech forward taking full advantage of his opportunity.

Leverkusen were prepared to sell Boniface as early as January when Saudi club Al-Nassr tabled a €70 million offer, which included a lucrative €15 million per year salary for the player. However, the deal fell through when Al-Nassr opted to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

Bayer Leverkusen ready to sell at a discount

Although Boniface remained professional after the failed transfer, his latest bust-up appears to have been the final straw. According to Bild, Leverkusen are now actively trying to facilitate his departure and have dropped their asking price to €50 million plus bonuses.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with reports suggesting they are willing to “do whatever it takes” to sign him. However, their priority remains Liam Delap, while Victor Osimhen remains a long-term target.

That said, a move to England might not be on the cards at all. Boniface has previously stated that he has little interest in playing in the Premier League, instead expressing a preference for staying in Germany or moving to Spain.

With Leverkusen eager to offload him and a reduced price tag now in place, it remains to be seen which club will take a chance on the talented but troubled striker.