“What happened…” – Jamie Carragher noticed worrying thing about Liverpool’s shoot-out defeat to PSG

Darwin Nunez and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Julian Finney, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits he was surprised by one worrying aspect of the Reds’ penalty shoot-out defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last night.

The pundit was left puzzled as he saw that PSG seemed to have two key advantages going into the shoot-out, having presumably won the coin toss.

This usually means one team gets first pick over who shoots first, or what end the penalties are taken at.

PSG, however, seemed to get the advantageous decision on both, with the spot kicks being taken away from the Kop end, and with Luis Enrique’s men getting to shoot first.

Needless to say, Carragher raised this as a bit of a concern when he spoke about it after the game.

Did PSG get an unfair advantage over Liverpool in penalty shoot-out at Anfield?

Following PSG winning 4-1 on penalties against LFC, Carragher said on CBS Sports‘ coverage: “One thing I couldn’t work out with the penalties was, obviously there was a coin toss with Virgil van Dijk [and PSG’s captain].

“PSG must’ve won it to take it to the other end [away from the Kop] but then also took the first penalty. So I wasn’t quite sure what happened there.

“Normally you only get one advantage and the other team gets the first penalty… but PSG deserved to go through.”

Liverpool will be disappointed not to have taken advantage of their strong position going into this second leg, as they’d won 1-0 away to PSG last week.

Still, the Ligue 1 giants probably played better over both games and look like they’ll be a major force in the competition this season.

Liverpool also still have plenty to be positive about as they’re surely going to win the Premier League title and have a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United to look forward to this weekend.